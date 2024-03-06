"We've got a lot more depth than we've ever had" - Rob Thomson says Phillies rotation is secure after Aaron Nola & Zack Wheeler deals

Phillies manager Rob Thomson claimed that Philadelphia's starting rotation is secure in the long run after Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler's monumental extension contracts with the ballclub this past offseason.

Nola had agreed to a seven-year, $172 million deal in late November of last year, while Wheeler signed a deal worth $126 million over three years last week with the Phillies.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with MLB Network Radio on the field during spring training, manager Rob Thomson was asked about his take on two right-hand pitchers over the age of 30 for a combined worth of over $300 million.

He replied by stating the talents that both Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler possess and that their experience in the big leagues (especially during the postseason) will come in handy for a long time to come in the MLB. Next, when asked about the overall picture of the Phillies bullpen in the coming seasons, Thomson replied:

"We've got our rotation set here for the next couple years and beyond with those two guys. Dave [Drombowski] and the front office did a great job signing some experienced guys for triple-A level or bulk for us. So we've got a lot more depth than we've ever had."

Aaron Nola pitched immaculately well in his first outing during the Grapefruit League, as he raked in three strikeouts and gave up no runs or hits in two innings pitched in the Phillies win over the Yankees on February 25, 2024. While in his second outing, Nola pitched for three innings and gave up seven hits and four earned runs with zero strikeouts.

Zack Wheeler, in his first Grapefruit League outing against the incumbent AL East champion Baltimore Orioles, suffered a loss as the Phillies went down 3-2 in the contest, albeit his pitching stat line was impressive, wherein he pitched for two innings, gave up one earned run on two hits, and raked in four strikeouts on the day.

Aaron Nola was filled with ecstasy after hearing the news of Zack Wheeler's contract extension with the Phillies

When Aaron Nola realized about Zack Wheeler's contract extension with Philadelphia, his first reaction was one of joy, as he exclaimed:

"I knew that he was going to be OK, no matter what, but I’m really glad we got that extension. Much needed for us. It just boosts our pitching staff that much more. He’s our guy. He’s our stud." - Nola on Wheeler's deal

Although each starter does it differently, Nola and Wheeler both induce a lot of strikeouts and limit walks in the MLB. Aaron Nola's pitches, especially his knuckle curve, have a movement that freezes batters. Zack Wheeler can locate the ball anywhere he wants to, even though his throws are a little bit harder.

Still, their objective is always the same on any given night. Each wants to pitch as deep as they can into the game while commanding authority at the mound, and they both help each other achieve that by keeping up the healthy competition raging on in the Phillies bullpen.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.