“We want wins not good vibes” - Red Sox fans troll manager Alex Cora for emphasis on team atmosphere over pursuit of victory

Following a lackluster offseason for the Boston Red Sox, Alex Cora & Co. kick off their regular-season campaign against the Seattle Mariners on Mar. 28.

The Red Sox are not expected to be competitive this season, and fans are impatient with the club's direction. Moreover, manager Alex Cora's claim of positivity within the team has contributed to fan angst.

Recently, Cora talked about the positivity within the clubhouse (via WEEI).

"If they give trophies for vibes, we are up there," Cora said.

However, fans didn't take that positively as they wish to win games rather than have good vibes.

"We want wins not good vibes," one fan said.

"Is this a phrasing yall really wanted to risk using again?" one fan asked.

"Nobody wants to play for the Red Sox what is he talking about?" another fan claimed.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Insider reckons pitching coach could take the reins if Alex Cora leaves the Red Sox

Alex Cora is entering the final season of his contract with the Red Sox. It seems both parties are content that the manager will leave in free agency, given the new standard set by Craig Counsell, who inked a five-year, $40 million deal with the Cubs.

Per rumors, both Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow want to work out how this season goes before deciding the next steps. Cora will likely demand a hefty price tag for his services, which the Red Sox management will likely not agree to.

According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, pitching coach Andrew Bailey could be a potential replacement if Cora departs.

"New Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey is seen as a potential replacement if Cora leaves," Heyman reported on Thursday.

The report makes sense, given that Breslow and Bailey were once teammates and share a good working relationship. The duo also run a charity together.

Alex Cora is an experienced campaigner with a penchant for controversy, but considering his experience, he could demand money for the 2025 season.

