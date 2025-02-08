“We will see a better version of him” – Ex-MLB slugger makes bold prediction for Pete Alonso’s 2025 season with the Mets

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is returning for at least another season. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the first year.

Alonso means a ton to this club and having him back was something much of the fanbase was hammering the front office about. Especially when they brought in Juan Soto at the beginning of the winter.

While Alonso is coming off a great 2024 season, there are thought the 2025 season could be one better. Former big-league slugger Chris Gimenez believes Alonso will be one to look out for via MLB Network Radio.

He's getting an opportunity to hit behind Juan Soto who's going to be on base a ton," said Gimenez.

Alonso will have the chance to hit behind Soto in that lineup. Soto gets on base at an insane clip and will give Alonso plenty of chance to drive him home this upcoming season.

"I'm really excited to see, yes, what the power numbers are because I think we are going to see a better version of him in that regard this year. But last year, 88 RBIs, nothing to bat an eye at by any means, coming off 130-RBI season in 2023. I think we see something closer to what we saw out of Pete Alonso in '23 than we did in '24" said Gimenez.

With Pete Alonso signed, the Mets still have weaknesses they need to address

There is no denying that the Mets have had a good offseason. They were able to sign one of the top free agents on the market and re-sign one of their core players.

Despite this, their starting rotation is a bit lacking. While they signed Clay Holmes, there is no telling how he will look when he converts back into being a starting pitcher.

They could use another quality arm to help bolster their rotation. One pitcher whose name has been thrown around quite a bit lately is San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease.

However, if the Mets wanted to acquire someone like Cease, they would have to give up a lot. The New York Post's Jon Heyman revealed it would take the team's No. 1 and 2 prospects.

This was also the asking price when the team called the Chicago White Sox about Garrett Crochet. So, if they want a top arm, they know what they have to do.

