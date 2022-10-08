"Went from Triple A to playoffs in a little over a week. Insane", "Well deserved" - New York Mets fans excited as top prospect Francisco Alvarez has made the playoff roster after only 5 MLB games played

The New York Mets are calling up their top prospects ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the San Diego Padres. Alvarez has only played in five MLB games, having been called up from the minors the last week of the regular season. The rookie has impressed the organization enough that they believe he will be a key piece for them to advance in the postseason.

Alvarez had two hits in 12 at-bats. One of those hits was a double, and the other was a home run. He has an elite level of power at the plate that the Mets hope they can turn to when needed.

SNY @SNYtv Francisco Álvarez will be on the Mets' Wild Card Series roster on.sny.tv/laHbJRl Francisco Álvarez will be on the Mets' Wild Card Series roster on.sny.tv/laHbJRl https://t.co/eIUcwsnUdU

Joining the Wild Card Series roster with Alvarez is Starling Marte. Marte has been on the IL for the past month dealing with a broken finger. Marte's return comes as a surprise to many who didn't think he could make it back in time for the postseason.

New York Mets fans are fired up to hear the duo making the Wild Card Series roster. A lot of fans are excited to see more of Francisco Alvarez at the major league level.

"What a wild week for Alvarez. Literally went from triple a to playoffs in a little over a week. Insane", explained a fan.

"Well deserved cause bro is nice", another fan said.

Dylan Sandas @Dylan_Sandas @SNYtv The youngest Met ever to be on a postseason roster @SNYtv The youngest Met ever to be on a postseason roster

Lets Go Mets @LETS_G0_METS @SNYtv Hoping Alvarez will be given chance to hit regularly in these three games. @SNYtv Hoping Alvarez will be given chance to hit regularly in these three games.

Fans are more than ready to see the young prospect under the brightest of lights in October. They have full faith that he'll make an impact for the team this postseason.

The New York Mets and the San Diego Padres will be an exciting series to watch

San Diego Padres v NY Mets

The New York Mets and the San Diego Padres stack up very well against each other. The pitching matchup for game one of the series will be Yu Darvish and Max Scherzer. Both have been aces to their respective clubs.

The Mets will look to test Darvish as they hold the second-best batting average in the league at .259. Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar will look to take advantage of any mistakes Darvish makes tonight.

The Padres hold a season advantage heading into this Wild Card Series. Both teams have played six times this season, with the Padres holding a 4-2 record over the Mets.

The Padres will look for slugger Manny Machado to make his impact felt early. Machado has had a monster season for San Diego, smacking 32 home runs. Juan Soto will also look to make his presence felt and give his new home fans something to cheer for.

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres Wild Card Series should shape up to be an entertaining one.

