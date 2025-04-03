"What the actual f*ck am I looking at?" - Fans in disbelief over 'disgusting' Red Sox, Marlins & White Sox's reported City Connect jerseys

The MLB City Connect jerseys have been a polarizing items among baseball fans. Despite the unique alternative uniforms having rich ties to the cities where the clubs play, some of these jerseys have been more well-received than others.

One of the City Connect jerseys that has the highest approval rating across the league has been the Tampa Bay Rays. That being said, based on the reactions to these uniform releases online, fans seem to be more opposed to the jerseys than they are in favor.

This appears to be the case yet again as the new City Connect jerseys for the Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, and Chicago White Sox have reportedly been leaked by UniWatch on social media. Following the post that reportedly showed the City Connect uniforms for the Marlins, Red Sox, and White Sox, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the jerseys.

"Might just be the worst downgrade of all time" - One fan posted online.

"These jerseys are all disgusting and I’m hoping the actual reveals are better. The hats could make a difference but WTF are we doing MLB? Also, can we stop with Miami Vice themes? For one year?" - Another fan shared.

"What the actual f*ck am I looking at" - One more added.

One of the leaked City Connect jerseys that has drawn the most reactions on social media is that of the Chicago White Sox. A number of different fans pointed out that the White Sox jersey look rather similar in color and design to the Chicago Bulls.

"Aren’t the Bulls gonna claim copyright infringement" - One fan shared on social media.

"Miami's is nice. Didn't realize Jerry just wanted the Chicago Bulls to play at Rate Field... lol" - Another fan posted.

"White Sox got those Chinese ripoff Chicago bulls jerseys" - One more fan added.

Fans will not need to wait long until each of these City Connect jerseys make the debuts on the field

Love em or hate em, it will not be long before the three jerseys mentioned above will be making the 2025 seasons debuts. The City Connect editions for each jersey are considered an alternate, so they will only be worn on specific dates.

For the three jerseys that were reportedly leaked, the Chicago White Sox will be the first team to debut their new design on May 2nd. The Miami Marlins will be right behind them, debuting on May 3rd, with the Boston Red Sox coming later in month, debuting on May 16th.

