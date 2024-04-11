"What an amazing young lady she is" - Former Red Sox Kevin Millar praises Tim Wakefield's daughter Brianna for her strength during team's ceremony

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield's daughter, Brianna, was in attendance for the Tuesday home opener at Fenway Park. Ahead of the first pitch, the organization celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2004 World Series Championship club.

The 2004 team was the team that lifted the championship drought in the organization. Before that season, the last time Boston raised a World Series trophy was back in 1918.

As Wakefield passed away from a quiet battle with brain cancer in October, his daughter Brianna took his place on the mound. She threw out the first pitch and former Boston utilityman Kevin Millar could not have been more proud.

"To see everybody, hug everybody, it truly is amazing. Obviously with stacy and Tim, there is some sadness and tears, but Brianna, what an amazing amazing young lady she is," - stated Millar.

Brianna also lost her mom a few months after Tim passed away. Despite this, she has stuck to her guns, and Millar could not be more proud of the woman she has become.

"We're here for you for life" - said Millar.

Brianna will have the support of the entire 2004 team for life. This speaks of how well-respected Tim was during his time in Boston.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield's career could have gone completely different

Not often do you see a knuckleball pitcher in the big leagues these days. It is a tough pitch to master, and any variance of spin on the ball makes the itch look like batting practice. Currently, San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron has kept the art of the knuckleball alive.

Tim Wakefield got his start with the Pittsburgh Pirates after they selected him as a first baseman in the 1988 MLB Draft. After being told he would not make it far as a position player, Wakefield set his sights on the knuckleball.

He quickly mastered the pitch and made his way to the big leagues. He debuted against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1992, throwing a complete game and getting the victory.

Pittsburgh released Wakefield in 1995, and he was quickly picked up by Boston. He would then go on to help the club win two World Series titles and was a member Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Wakefield remains second behind Roger Clemens in all-time wins at Fenway Park and is the organization's all-time leader in innings pitched.

