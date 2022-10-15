What is the most valuable Aaron Judge rookie card?

As Aaron Judge pursued his historic 62nd home run, tickets to watch him play were being sold as potential lottery tickets, with sports media and collectors speculating on the value of the home run ball.

The fan who caught the ball was immediately escorted out of the stadium and reportedly received a $2 million offer from an auction house.

Joe Trahan @JoeTrahan

#62 #Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.#62 #Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball. #62 https://t.co/lP7jequjIJ

"#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball. #62" - Joe Trahan

While the 62nd home run ball may be the crown jewel of the Aaron Judge collection, there are many other pieces of the player's history that could be well worth the investment.

Game-worn jerseys, cleats, and gloves will undoubtedly fetch a pretty penny, but baseball cards might be more profitable for collectors. All mint-conditioned Judge cards have a certain value, and getting your hands on these rookie cards can fetch serious money on your hands.

A 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Judge rookie card set a record for Judge cards, selling for $324,000 in the May Premier Auction at PWCC Marketplace. It is the most in-demand rookie card among collectors.

SlabStox @SlabStox If the Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 BGS 9.5/10 resold today, do you think it’d sell for over $1,000,000? If the Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 BGS 9.5/10 resold today, do you think it’d sell for over $1,000,000? 👇 https://t.co/xeqUarPSTF

"If the Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 BGS 9.5/10 resold today, do you think it’d sell for over $1,000,000?" - Slab Stox

The next most valuable Judge rookie cards are the 2017 Topps Heritage Real One Auto Red Ink Aaron Judge, which recently sold on eBay for $20,000, and the 2017 Topps Road to Opening Day card. This one is currently on the open market on eBay for a whopping $125,000.

Can Aaron Judge secure his first MVP award?

The eyes of the MLB world have recently been glued to the American MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Both players had great seasons, crossing off records en route to an exciting finish.

Ohtani's once-in-a-lifetime talent and statistics have not been seen since Babe Ruth. Judge, on the other hand, sits as the American League and Yankee's home run king after hitting 62.

Bally Sports @BallySports Who 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 be crowned the AL MVP? Who 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 be crowned the AL MVP? https://t.co/T6iys6mjEG

"Who should be crowned the AL MVP?" - Bally Sports

There are arguments to be made for either Ohtani or Judge to win the award. MLB award voters will need to weigh the statistics, team success, and the importance of the player to their own team. Even though Ohtani is producing at a level never seen before, Judge and the New York Yankees won 99 games, as opposed to the Angels' 73.

Poll : 0 votes