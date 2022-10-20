What is Bryce Harper's salary for the 2022 MLB season? Where does he rank among the top earners?

The MLB is home to some players who get paid some serious cash. One of the top earners in the league is Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper. But where does he line up against other big earners?

Bryce Harper has had an MLB postseason for the ages. The 2021 MVP was a key facet relating to the Phillies' first postseason appearance since 2011. In the regular season, Harper hit 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Harper's stats in the MLB postseason so far have even put his decent regular season numbers to shame. So far, in seven games for the Phillies this fall, Harper has gone 11-for-27 with four home runs and seven RBIs. That's right, Harper has hit .407 over the past seven games.

Red October Muse @Phillies_Muse Bryce Harper took the time yesterday to play baseball with a bunch of children, what a guy Bryce Harper took the time yesterday to play baseball with a bunch of children, what a guy https://t.co/1yZPb3WKHj

Despite producing for his team, Harper does not find himself anywhere near the top of the MLB salary leaderboard. In this unprecedented age of fat salaries, the Phillies seem to be getting a relative bargain for Harper. They will not need to change the amount he is getting anytime soon.

Harper signed with the Phillies in 2019, penning one of the longest active contracts in the MLB. The immense 13-year deal will see him make about $330 million by 2031. It is clear that the Phillies see him as a franchise player.

But the contract, as long as it is, is not the most lucrative in the MLB. Harper makes about $25.3 million per year, which does not even place him in the top 20 in the league.

"Bryce Harper just can’t stop hitting HRs in the playoffs" - @ Barstool Sports

This comes after Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $135 million deal with the New York Mets before the 2022 season. The deal made Scherzer the highest paid player in history. Scherzer will earn nearly $20 million more than Bryce Harper over the next two seasons.

Bryce Harper is the 21st-highest paid player in the MLB

Player salaries are calculated using the Annual Average Value (AAV), which calculates how much a player makes per year in real terms. The big earners include Mike Trout ($35.5m), Francisco Lindor ($34.1m), and Corey Seager ($32.5m). Harper's $25.3 million puts him 21st on the list of the highest paid players in the MLB this season.

