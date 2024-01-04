What is Chris Sale's net worth? Career earnings of Braves' newest ace explored

Chris Sale has been one of this era's most dominant pitchers. With the tremendous level of success he has had (he's a seven-time All-Star going into 2024), he's been able to make quite a lot of money. He's also been prominent enough to land endorsements and sponsorships, and he's put together quite the financial run.

In terms of Chris Sale's net worth, the veteran ace, who has just landed at the Atlanta Braves, is currently worth about $24 million. After more than a decade as a starting pitcher, he's earned quite a lot.

Chris Sale net worth explored

Chris Sale has amassed a solid net worth of $24 million. This is largely derived from his time with the Boston Red Sox, as they've been his most notable employer thus far.

There aren't many brands that have worked with Sale or are working with him presently. He has been injured and pretty absent for the last four seasons of baseball, and he's fallen out of the spotlight.

Nevertheless, thanks to his contracts with Boston and the Chicago White Sox (totaling $136,695,275 over the life of his career), he's been able to become a pitcher worth quite a bit thus far.

That net worth will be boosted by his new salary with the Braves. The pitcher came over in a trade but immediately signed an extension, so he will be with the club for two more years. His contract is essentially free for the first year on the Braves part, but he will make $38 million over the two years that he is with the team on this current contract.

Chris Sale is worth $24 million

The Braves brought Sale in to help in the playoffs. Their pitching staff has faded down the stretch and into October the last two years despite them being a top regular season team. If Sale can indeed help in that area, then he'd likely make a little more for the success as well.

Nevertheless, the Braves sent Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox for Sale, so they clearly believe he can provide value to them. Will that reflect in an updated net worth later on?

