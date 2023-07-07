Competitive balance picks are a unique aspect of the MLB draft that are designed to even the playing field among the league's teams. These picks are awarded to teams that meet specific criteria, and they can be traded as parts of a larger trade package.

The criteria for receiving competitive balance picks is based on a combination of market size and revenue. The 10 teams with the lowest revenue and market size are eligible for the highest picks, while the 10 teams with the highest revenue and market size are not eligible for any competitive balance picks. The remaining 10 teams are eligible for one competitive balance pick each.

These picks are awarded in two rounds of the MLB draft. The first round of competitive balance picks takes place after the first round of the draft, while the second round takes place after the second round of the draft.

Competitive balance picks can be traded

One of the unique aspects of competitive balance picks is that they can be traded. This allows teams that are in a rebuilding phase to acquire additional picks that can be used to select top prospects in the draft. It also allows contending teams to trade away picks in exchange for established players who can help them win now.

There are restrictions on trading competitive balance picks. For instance, teams can only trade away picks if they have already received a pick in the same round from another team. Additionally, teams can only trade away their picks during a certain time period leading up to the draft.

Despite these restrictions, trading competitive balance picks has become an increasingly common practice in recent years. In fact, some teams have even designed their entire roster-building strategy around acquiring and trading these picks.

One notable example of this is the Houston Astros, who have been one of the most successful teams in baseball over the past few years. The Astros have been able to acquire multiple competitive balance picks through trades, which they have used to draft top prospects who have since become key contributors at the major league level.

