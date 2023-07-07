The MLB draft is an annual event that allows baseball teams to select top prospects from across the country. The draft is divided into multiple rounds, with each team having the opportunity to select a player in each round. The first round of the draft is always highly anticipated, as it includes some of the most talented players in the country.
On day 1 of the MLB draft, there are typically two rounds that take place. It can be watched on the MLB Network and ESPN. The initial day of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft will be aired live. This day will consist of the first and second rounds, Competitive Balance rounds A and B, compensatory pick rounds, and prospect promotion incentive picks.
MLB Draft order for rounds 1 and 2
Round 1
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Detroit Tigers
- Texas Rangers
- Minnesota Twins
- Oakland Athletics
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Colorado Rockies
- Miami Marlins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Chicago Cubs
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago White Sox
- San Francisco Giants
- Baltimore Orioles
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Atlanta Braves
- San Diego Padres
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Houston Astros
Round 2
- Washington Nationals
- Oakland Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Detroit Tigers
- Colorado Rockies
- Miami Marlins
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Minnesota Twins
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago White Sox
- San Francisco Giants
- Baltimore Orioles
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- New York Mets
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Atlanta Braves
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Houston Astros
Because it is so critical, teams often spend months scouting and evaluating players to determine who they will select in the first round.
The second round of the draft is also important, as there are often still many talented players available for selection. Teams will continue to evaluate players and select those who they believe will be a good fit for their organization.
Overall, the MLB draft is an exciting time for baseball fans and teams alike. It provides an opportunity for teams to add top talent to their organization and build for the future.
With two rounds taking place on day 1, fans can expect plenty of excitement and drama as teams make their selections and set their sights on the future of their organization.
