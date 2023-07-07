The MLB draft is an annual event that allows baseball teams to select top prospects from across the country. The draft is divided into multiple rounds, with each team having the opportunity to select a player in each round. The first round of the draft is always highly anticipated, as it includes some of the most talented players in the country.

On day 1 of the MLB draft, there are typically two rounds that take place. It can be watched on the MLB Network and ESPN. The initial day of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft will be aired live. This day will consist of the first and second rounds, Competitive Balance rounds A and B, compensatory pick rounds, and prospect promotion incentive picks.

MLB Draft order for rounds 1 and 2

Round 1

Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals

Detroit Tigers

Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins

Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds

Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies

Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

San Francisco Giants

Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Guardians

Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros

Round 2

Washington Nationals

Oakland Athletics

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds

Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers

Colorado Rockies

Miami Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

San Francisco Giants

Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays

New York Mets

Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Guardians

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros

MLB



Watch Rounds 1 and 2 on Sunday at 7 pm ET on These #MLBDraft prospects have the best tools of the 2023 class.Watch Rounds 1 and 2 on Sunday at 7 pm ET on @MLBNetwork and @ESPN. These #MLBDraft prospects have the best tools of the 2023 class. Watch Rounds 1 and 2 on Sunday at 7 pm ET on @MLBNetwork and @ESPN. https://t.co/rYGBFKXbho

Because it is so critical, teams often spend months scouting and evaluating players to determine who they will select in the first round.

The second round of the draft is also important, as there are often still many talented players available for selection. Teams will continue to evaluate players and select those who they believe will be a good fit for their organization.

Overall, the MLB draft is an exciting time for baseball fans and teams alike. It provides an opportunity for teams to add top talent to their organization and build for the future.

With two rounds taking place on day 1, fans can expect plenty of excitement and drama as teams make their selections and set their sights on the future of their organization.

