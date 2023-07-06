The MLB draft is one of the most highly anticipated events in the world of baseball. It is a time when the best young baseball players from around the country are selected with the hope of one day making it to the big leagues.

The 2023 MLB draft is no exception, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see which players will be selected. The draft will start on Sunday and end on Tuesday in Seattle. It will feature 20 rounds across the three days, with the first two rounds airing on MLB Network and MLB.com at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

One of the most common questions that fans have about the MLB draft is how long each round will last. The answer to this question varies depending on the round.

The first round of the draft typically lasts around three hours, with each team having five minutes to make its selection. The second round lasts around two hours, with each team having four minutes to make its selection.

The third through 10th rounds last around one minute per pick, with each team having one minute to make its pick.

Rounds 11 to 20 will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

It is important to note that these times are approximate and can vary depending on a number of factors. For example, if a team is having difficulty making a decision, it may request additional time. Additionally, if there are technical difficulties with the draft system, there may be delays in the draft process.

Despite the varying lengths of each round, the MLB draft is an exciting time for both fans and players alike. For players, being selected in the draft is a dream come true and a testament to years of hard work and dedication. For fans, it is an opportunity to see the future stars of baseball and to speculate on how they will perform at the next level.

Whether you are a die-hard baseball fan or just a casual observer, the MLB draft is an event that should not be missed. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night of baseball.

