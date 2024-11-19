What would the Dodgers' batting lineup look like at the top if they manage to get Juan Soto? Ft. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the newest club to meet with superstar free agent Juan Soto. Both sides are expected to meet on Tuesday, making this the fifth club he has met with so far.

The Blue Crew are coming off a World Series win, which should be enticing to Soto. They are already favorites to do it again next season, whether they acquire the four-time All-Star or not.

Their lineup would more closely resemble an All-Star team if they were to acquire Soto. Here is what their potential batting order could look like in 2025.

Shohei Ohtani Mookie Betts Juan Soto Freddie Freeman Will Smith Max Muncy Tommy Edman James Outman and Andy Pages Miguel Rojas

That is a great lineup, even with a few holes around the defense. Opposing teams have to keep their fingers crossed that the Dodgers are not the club to snag Soto this winter.

Juan Soto to the Dodgers makes a ton of sense

New York Yankees - Juan Soto (Photo via IMAGN)

While the Dodgers have a great lineup coming into next year, they have to address their outfield problem. With Mookie Betts expected to return to the infield in 2025, L.A. is short on outfielders. Soto does not possess the greatest glove, but it is serviceable, and his bat certainly makes up for it.

L.A. also has the money to go after Soto. Going after star players is the main reason why Shohei Ohtani deferred a large portion of his contract. He wants his club to go after the best players, and Soto is just that.

They will do their best to impress Soto, which should not be hard given their record of success lately. However, they will be one of many teams meeting with the slugger this winter and his future is in his own hands.

