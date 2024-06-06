What is the most expensive Paul Skenes baseball card? Exploring the price of the flamethrower's collectibles on eBay

Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes has been turning heads since dominating minor leaguers during spring training earlier in the year. Fans were waiting patiently for his debut, and he has not been disappointing.

Skenes has made five starts so far, compiling a 3-0 record with a 3.00 while striking out 38 batters on 27 innings of work. He made his most recent start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, going five innings in the 10-6 victory.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There is no denying that Skenes is one of the best young players across the board who could have a fantastic career in the big leagues. With so much hype, he must have some high-valued cards sitting on eBay.

eBay Marketplace

The top card on the marketplace is a unique stained glass auto with "Geaux Tigers" signed on the card. The signing was done at a private event and is going for $50,000.

The next highest-valued card also comes in at $50,000. This is a 2023 Panini Stars and Stripes auto, which is a 1-of-1. It is a beautiful card depicting Paul Skenes in his Team USA jersey.

Last but not least is a 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Prospect auto with a red border. PSA graded it an eight and will set you back $29,500.

Paul Skenes is the one player that collectors have raved about

Pittsburgh Pirates - P.Skenes (Image via USA Today)

Not many players receive the hype that Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes has gotten. Even fewer players are able to play up to their expectations, while Skenes is blasting past his.

Expand Tweet

With much of the baseball world tuned in, he took Shohei Ohtani down with three fastballs. However, Ohtani returned the favor with a 415-foot home run the next time the two faced off.

While some believed Skenes would falter at the big-league level, he has done nothing but flash excellence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback