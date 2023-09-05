What happened to Andrew McCutchen? Pirates veteran forced to leave game vs Brewers early 

Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen was removed early during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

With a career total of 299 homers, McCutchen was aiming to reach the coveted 300 mark by the game's end. Unfortunately, he had to exit the game prematurely.

The incident took place at the bottom of the fifth innings. As McCutchen was rounding second base on Connor Joe's line-out to center, he abruptly stopped. Moments later, he limped off the field, clutching his left Achilles tendon with visible discomfort.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To reassure fans, the Pirates quickly announced that McCutchen was removed merely as a precaution. After examination, his left Achilles tendon had been deemed to exhibit tightness. Thus, the Pirates chose to rest him.

Expand Tweet

While the substitution did halt the five-time All-Star's quest for 300 homers, the evening held some positives for Pirates fans as the team managed to secure a 4-2 victory over the Brewers, who are currently leading the NL Central.

Who will Andrew McCutchen join in the 300 home run club?

As McCutchen sits on the precipice of the 300 home run club, the excitement among fans is palpable. Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies recently achieved this monumental feat and became the 158th player in baseball history to hit 300 homers.

McCutchen is just a single swing away from entering an elite group that is the aspiration of many. He would be the 13th active player to reach this milestone, alongside fellow veterans like Manny Machado and Mike Trout.

Furthermore, he would find himself in the company of baseball legends such as DiMaggio, Yogi Berra and George Brett.

Every member of this illustrious club has left an enduring legacy in the world of MLB. Andrew McCutchen's possible inclusion is a testament to his illustrious 15-year career.

He currently averages 24 homers per season. Therefore, McCutchen could potentially reach 400 home runs by the end of his career, despite being 36 years old.