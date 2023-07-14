What happened to Anthony Rendon? Angels slugger winds up back on Injured List after All-Star break

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day IL on Friday with a left shin contusion. He sustained the injury after fouling off a pitch that took him off his feet on July 4th against the San Diego Padres.

In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled Michael Stefanic from Triple-A. They also selected the contract of Trey Cabbage while outrighting David Fletcher to Triple-A.

•Reinstated LHP Matt Moore and INF Zach Neto from the injured list

•Recalled INF Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake

•Selected the contract of INF Trey Cabbage (#25)

•Outrighted INF David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake

Not all is bad with the news surrounding the Angels on Friday. They reinstated left-handed pitcher Matt Moore and rookie shortstop Zach Neto from the injured list. Neto will resume his leadoff duties on Friday against the Houston Astros.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger #Angels lineup with Zach Neto back and hitting leadoff. Matt Moore, Michael Stefanic and Trey Cabbage on the card. No David Fletcher or Jo Adell or Anthony Rendon or Sam Bachman. And Brandon Drury also not back yet.

The IL trip for Anthony Rendon may be exactly what he needs to clear his head and get back to being a threat in the batter's box. Before going down with his injury, he was in a 4-for-47 batting slump.

Injuries have plagued Anthony Rendon's time with the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have not gotten the player they thought they were getting when they signed Anthony Rendon in 2020. Rendon has played in just 200 games in four seasons with the Angels. That is not a lot of production for somebody who signed a seven-year, $245 million contract.

This season alone, Rendon has made three separate trips to the IL. For a team that is fighting to be competitive and keep their superstar, Shohei Ohtani, this does not help.

The Angels are already without Mike Trout for a few more weeks as he recovers from a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. This team is coming out of the second half shorthanded.

The Angles will have to dig deep and come out swinging in the second half. All eyes will be on how this team performs in hopes they trade Ohtani ahead of the deadline.

