What happened to Bryce Harper? Phillies star exits game against Mets early

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper was ejected from the game against the New York Mets for arguing with the umpire. This was not their first dispute of the game, as Harper had been voicing the same complaint all game. The breaking point finally came in the seventh inning and the Phillies will have to close out the game without their star player.

Arguing with umpires is always a risky situation in MLB, with ejection being the worst case scenario. Sometime disagreements can lead to the officials altering their approach in minor ways, but those situations are few and far between. While it may be difficult sometimes, it is usually better to take the poor call and walk away. Better for the team, but not more satisfying for the player, or the fans.

The SNY Network shared the clip of Harper's ejection to Twitter.

Todd Zolecki, a Phillies beat writer, added the context that this has been brewing all game long.

Harper's night may have ended early, but his team is still in a good position to win the game.

Bryce Harper has been exactly what the Philadelphia Phillies need since his return

Since returning from injury, Harper has immediately become one of the top offensive players in the Phillies lineup. His .296 batting average is one of the best and shows how consistent he is. His power swing is taking a bit more time to return, as he has only three home runs this season.

This offensive consistency, when paired with his leadership has been a huge boost to the Phillies. They have already surpassed the Mets in the standings and are now in striking distance of the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. Without Harper, that is probably not the case.

