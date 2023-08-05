What happened to Jazz Chisholm Jr.? Marlins outfielder leaves game early with injury 

Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. had to be removed from Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. He attempted to steal second base but was thrown out. After the play, he was slow to get up.

After getting up, Chisholm Jr. headed to the tunnel and did not return. Newly acquired Jake Burger entered the game for the injured Chisholm Jr., and Jon Berti slid to the hole in the outfield.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. appeared to have injured his leg. He will be evaluated, and his status will be determined when more information becomes available. If he does land on the IL, it will be his third IL stint of the season.

This is the last thing the Marlins want to see. Chisholm Jr. just returned from the IL after he suffered an oblique injury in July.

Injuries have plagued Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has had trouble staying healthy throughout his young career. He has played in just 49 games this season. He missed time this year with a turf toe and an oblique injury.

Last year, his season was cut short after a CT scan revealed a stress fracture in his lower back. That injury limited him to just 60 games last season.

These injuries have not helped the Miami Marlins, who play in a tough National League East division. They hold a 58-53 record, 13.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who lead the division.

It is a shame Chisholm Jr. has faced this amount of injuries in such a short amount of time. He is one of the more exciting players to watch in the league with his style of play and how he carries himself. He looks like a kid having the time of his life on the field.

Chisholm Jr. will be considered day-to-day until further testing is done.