What happened to Kiké Hernández? All you need to know about his Opening Day absence

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day 2025, and they will be without Kiké Hernández. The second baseman was originally in the starting lineup, but had to be scratched due to an illness just hours before first pitch.

DodgersNation shared the unfortunate news about Hernández with fans of the World Series champions, and they were a bit dramatic in their post. It's unclear how long Hernandez will be out of the lineup, but he had to be replaced by Miguel Rojas in the Dodgers' lineup on Opening Day.

"BREAKING: Kiké Hernández is reportedly dealing with an illness and is likely to miss Dodgers Opening Day after being out of their lineup. Prayers up for Kiké 😪," @DodgersNation posted.

Buster Olney was the first to report that Kiké Hernández had to be replaced in the Dodgers lineup, and he cited a potential stomach flu as the reason why. Olney left open the possibility that Hernandez would be with the team, but he was scratched.

"Kike Hernandez is ailing -- stomach flu, possibly -- and it's doubtful he'll be at the Dodgers' opener today," Buster Olney reported.

The Dodgers had Kiké Hernández in the starting lineup for both of the games in the Tokyo Series, and he provided some power. Hernandez went just 1-for-8 during the two games, but did belt a three-run home run.

Kiké Hernández cites experience when re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Even though Kiké Hernández is not one of the biggest names in the Dodgers' lineup, he has played a key role in recent seasons. Hernandez was a free agent for much of the offseason, but ultimately decided to re-sign with the Dodgers.

Speaking on the "Dodgers Territory" podcast, Hernandez spoke about his mindset throughout free agency and the decision to come back to where he felt comfortable.

“I was just waiting, waiting and waiting, there was nothing really going on until the last day or two, you know, I felt like we would start getting a little more action," Hernandez said. "By that time, it was a little late, because the Dodgers came in and obviously said, ‘We have a pretty full roster-wise but we’d like to have you back.’”

“I guess it was a good spot to be in where I get to come back to the Dodgers, get to defend the title, get in front of the home crowd that ... rallied troops behind me.”

The Dodgers will be forced to play without Kiké Hernández on Opening Day, but he should be in their lineup for much of the regular season.

