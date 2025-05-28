What happened to Phillies superstar Bryce Harper? All we know about 1B’s injury

Philadelphia Phillies fans were left holding their breath when Bryce Harper took a knee after getting drilled by a 95 mph fastball in the bottom of the first inning. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies were playing against the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves’ pitcher Spencer Strider threw a fastball that hit Harper on his right elbow, the same one he had undergone Tommy John surgery on in 2022. Harper was seen kneeling down on the field with immense pain in his hand.
Team manager Rob Thompson and team trainer rushed out of the dugout to check on his condition. A couple of minutes later, Bryce Harper was seen walking towards the dugout on his own.
The X-ray reports came back negative, and the team announced Harper is dealing with a right elbow contusion. In his absence, infielder Edmundo Sosa took to the fields with Alec Bohm taking over first.
Currently, there are no reports on the superstar’s return timeline. However, the blow will be huge given how many games Harper gets sidelined for the Phillies. The team is currently on a roll with a 34-19 record and a nine-game win streak.
Bryce Harper gets injured in same elbow with Tommy John surgery
The only concern the Philadelphia Phillies now have with the X-ray reports being negative is Bryce Harper’s right elbow. It’s the same elbow that was surgically repaired after he led the team to the 2022 World Series.
Following his surgery, he missed the start of the 2023 season and joined the team in May. He was also marked as the player who returned the fastest from the Tommy John surgery in 160 days. He was way ahead of the typical recovery time, which usually lasts around 12-18 months for this post-surgery rehab.
Last season, Harper suffered from elbow irritation on the same hand, although no IL stint was necessary. It was reported that his inflammation had nothing to do with Tommy John surgery.
So far in the 2025 season, he’s been on a roll by recording 8 home runs, 33 RBIs, and a batting average of .267. He’s a cornerstone for the team, and his absence might affect the team’s performance in the upcoming games.