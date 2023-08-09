What happened to Ramon Urias? Orioles infielder exits game vs Astros early  

During Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros, Orioles infielder Ramon Urias made an early exit due to an alleged heel injury. The unexpected departure has left fans wondering about the extent of the injury and its impact on the team’s performance.

According to reports, specifics regarding the extent of the injury were not immediately available. The Orioles have yet to provide any updates on Urias’ condition.

How has Ramon Urias performed during the 2023 season?

The exit comes at a crucial point in Urias’ 2023 season, where he has been contributing to the Orioles’ amazing campaign on multiple fronts. His stats for the current season showcase his significance to the team’s lineup.

With a total of 266 at-bats, Urias has managed to secure 68 hits, including four home runs. His impressive 35 RBIs demonstrate his ability to produce quality offense when the team needs them most. Additionally, his .265 batting average, .323 OBP, and .710 OBP underscore his value to the lineup.

Orioles fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Ramon Urias’ condition and the estimated timeline for his return to the field.

