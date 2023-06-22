What happened to Will Brennan? Guardians outfielder exits game vs Athletics early

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan exited Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics after he suffered a shoulder injury while making a diving catch in the fourth inning. The exact nature of the injury is yet to be determined, but the team is expected to provide updates soon. Pinch-hitter Gabriel Arias replaced Brennan in the game.

The 25-year old left-handed pitcher had a tough outing before leaving the game, going 0-for-2 and dropping his season average to .267. Prior to the injury, Brennan had been having a solid second major-league season, batting .270 with four home runs, 12 doubles, 20 RBI, six stolen bases, and 19 runs scored in 64 games.

Brennan’s departure from the game came after he made a spectacular diving catch in right field, but unfortunately landed awkwardly on his left arm. Brennan was seen wincing in pain, indicating a potential shoulder injury. The Guardians will assess the situation further and provide updates on his condition.

Who could replace Will Brennan if injured?

In Brennan’s absense, Gabriel Arias is expected to see more playing time and at-bats. Arias has shown promise this season, with a 6.7% barrel rate and a .201 expected average on 75 batted balls.

It is uncertain how long Will Brennan will be sidelined due to the shoulder injury. The team will likely monitor his progress closely and provide updates on his recovery.

