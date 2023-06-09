What happened to Yordan Alvarez? Astros star exits game early vs Blue Jays

Houston Astros star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez exited Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre after experiencing discomfort in his right oblique. The Astros organization confirmed the early departure and stated that Alvarez was replaced by pinch-hitter Corey Julks when his spot in the batting order came back around in the third inning.

Alvarez had been enjoying a remarkable season, with a streak of reaching base safely in 19 consecutive games and leading the Major Leagues with an impressive 55 runs-batted-in. However, his performance was cut short as he grounded out to first base in his lone at-bat of the game before being forced to leave due to his oblique discomfort.

How many games is Yordan Alvarez expected to miss?

The extent of Alvarez's injury and the timeline for his return remain uncertain at this point. This unfortunate incident comes on the heels of Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's recent mild oblique injury, which occurred during a swing and caused him to miss four games. Altuve made his return to the lineup just one day before Alvarez's early exit.

Before his departure, Yordan Alvarez had been an essential component of the Astros' offensive prowess. The 24-year-old slugger had accumulated a batting average of .274 with 17 home runs and an impressive 55 RBIs in 56 games this season. Notably, Alvarez was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2019 and earned his first All-Star selection last year after hitting .206 with a career-high 37 home runs and 97 RBIs.

The Astros will undoubtedly monitor Alvarez's condition closely and provide updates on his recovery as they become available. In the meantime, the team will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by his absence in the lineup.

