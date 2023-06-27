What happened to Yu Darvish? Padres star pitcher announced as last minute scratch against Pirates

San Diego Padres superstar pitcher Yu Darvish was scratched from this start Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to an illness. While the specifics of the illness have not been expanded upon, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that he will miss his start on Tuesday night, with Reiss Knehr taking the ball instead.

While the team has not expanded upon Yu Darvish's illness, it seems possible that he will return to the pitching rotation for his next start. As of now, he is tentatively scheduled to start against the red-hot Cincinnati Reds on July 2nd. However, any lengthy time away from the team will likely put that start at risk.

Reiss Knehr is a relief pitcher and his ERA is 12.27.

"Pitching change for Padres Reiss Knehr for Yu Darvish, is Padres play still a go? Reiss Knehr is a relief pitcher and his ERA is 12.27." - @CLASHXBEAT

A five-time All-Star, Darvish's absence will be felt during Tuesday night's game as the San Diego Padres have struggled to live up to their preseason hype. At 37-41, San Diego needs to win every game possible, particularly against a team such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have lost nine of their last ten games.

Much like most of the San Diego Padres roster this season, Darvish has underperformed his expected numbers entering the 2023 campaign. Through 80.0 innings so far this year, the Japanese superstar has posted a 5-6 record with a 4.84 ERA with 85 strikeouts and a 1.225 WHIP.

Yu Darvish punished with a walk to load the bases because his catcher didn't catch the ball. Yu is pretty subdued, but even he was a little ticked about this call

"Yu Darvish punished with a walk to load the bases because his catcher didn't catch the ball. Yu is pretty subdued, but even he was a little ticked about this call" - @SloanPiva

Here's a closer look at Reiss Knehr, who will replace Yu Darvish on Tuesday night

Heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the last-minute scratch obviously left San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin in a bind, turning to Reiss Knehr in Darvish's place.

The 26-year-old from Manhasset, New York has seen limited action in the MLB this season appearing in only 3.2 innings with the Friars, all of which have been out of the bullpen. Throughout those 3.2 innings, Knehr has struggled, posting a 12.27 ERA with three strikeouts.

He's thrown a max of 3 innings and 64 pitches in an appearance.



Looks like this is likely going to be a bullpen day for the Padres to open the road trip. Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee Well …

Yu Darvish will miss tonight’s start due to illness.

Yu Darvish will miss tonight's start due to illness. Reiss Knehr will start for the Padres. Reiss Knehr has been a reliever since late April for AAA El Paso. He's thrown a max of 3 innings and 64 pitches in an appearance. Looks like this is likely going to be a bullpen day for the Padres to open the road trip.

"Reiss Knehr has been a reliever since late April for AAA El Paso. He's thrown a max of 3 innings and 64 pitches in an appearance. Looks like this is likely going to be a bullpen day for the Padres to open the road trip." - @SammyLev

It remains to be seen how many innings he will pitch on Tuesday, however, the Padres will likely turn to several relief pitchers against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

