What is hitting for the cycle in baseball? Feat explained following J.T. Realmuto's accomplishment

J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies recently hit the cycle during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fans are curious to know what is the concept of hitting for the cycle.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ JT Realmuto completes the cycle!



He is the first catcher to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras in 2011 JT Realmuto completes the cycle!He is the first catcher to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras in 2011 https://t.co/VwDExWwz96

In baseball, hitting for the cycle is a term that happens when a batter hits a single, a double, a triple, and a home run in the same game. All these hits collectively are a called "natural cycle". They are one of the rarest feats to accomplish in baseball, especially in MLB. Curry Foley was the first MLB player to hit for the cycle in 1882 for the Buffalo Bisons, Since then, cycles have occurred only 342 times in MLB.

There are four components to create a cycle - a single, a double, a triple, and a home run. When a batter hits the ball and reaches the first bases without getting out or fielding error, it becomes a single. Similarly, for hitting the ball and reaching double base without getting out or fielding error is a double.

Reaching the third base without getting out or fielding errors helps the batter to score a triple. Finally, when the batter reaches the home plate and scores a run without getting out or fielding errors, it is called a home run. All of these together need to be accomplished by the batter in the same game to hit the cycle.

Despite being a rare feat to accomplish, players in the MLB have managed to hit the cycle. Fans can only hope that they get to see more players achieve this accomplishment in the future.

J.T.Realmuto's latest accomplishment

J.T.Realmuto in Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies game

J.T. Realmuto accomplished the feat of hitting the cycle during the Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Realmuto started by scoring a home run in the second inning of the game. He followed that up with a triple in the third inning, thereby giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-1 lead. Then he scored a single in the fifth inning, walked in the seventh inning, and finally smashed a double in the ninth inning to complete the cycle.

This accomplishment makes him the ninth player on the Phillies and the first player since David Bell in 2004 to hit the cycle. Furthermore, he is also the sixteenth catcher in MLB and the first backstop since George Kottaras of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011 to accomplish this feat.

Despite his heroics, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 in the game.

