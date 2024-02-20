"What a joke of a franchise" - Red Sox fans in flames after Sam Kennedy reveals offseason 'spending parameters' for Craig Breslow

Boston Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy recently announced that the organization had instated some spending parameters this offseason for their Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow. This saw the Red Sox sign only two players this offseason, which, when compared with other World Series contenders, is quite low.

If the poor offseason and the lack of signings weren't enough to irate Boston fans, the Fenway Sports Group CEO's latest comments have pierced the hopes of the Boston faithful like a dagger. Many Red Sox fans took to X, formally Twitter, to voice their angst at the dilapidating ballclub:

"What a joke of a franchise." - Kirbnation

Kennedy revealed the club placed restrictions on Breslow's spending when he spoke with reporters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday:

"We have set parameters for him and he's operating under those parameters. I do not want to talk about specifics related to payroll and parameters because it does nothing to help us competitively.

"Look, I think the focus on spending is fair and reasonable given where we finished the last couple of years. We understand there's frustration. The best way to turn that frustration around is to go out and win baseball games and have the focus be on our team and our players versus where we're spending.

"There's nothing I can say or do at this point in the offseason that's going to make anybody feel great about what's happened the last two years, so we've turned the page internally and we're moving on to 2024." - Sam Kennedy

The Red Sox, who placed dead last in the AL East standings three of the previous four seasons, have not made many improvements this winter.

The two most noteworthy free agent signings were veteran closer Liam Hendriks, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract, and starter Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract. Giolito's contract has a player option that expires in 2024, while Hendriks' absence will extend until the middle of the season while he heals from Tommy John surgery.

Sam Kennedy reiterates the Red Sox's focus on sprouting young talents

One of the few causes of optimism for the Boston Red Sox's future is the team's youthful core. It should be thrilling for fans to watch first baseman Triston Casas and right-hander Brayan Bello square off in 2024. There is optimism for a promising future thanks to the trio of top prospects, Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel:

"There's been a willingness to change those parameters midseason, midyear, based on how the team is doing," Kennedy said.

"But there's no change to our overall operating philosophy other than we are in a build mode. You can see, we were talking about some of the young players. We're building around this core group of young players and we'd like to extend some of those young players."

Rather than bringing in elite players during this winter so that those bright prospects could further learn from the experienced ballplayers on the roster, the Red Sox seem satisfied to place their hopes on the young talents and hope that their brilliance shines next season.

