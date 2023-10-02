What kind of cancer did Tim Wakefield have? What we know about the death of 2-time Red Sox World Series champion

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, a vital part of two World Series championships, died at 57 on Sunday, the team confirmed.

Wakefield had a longevity that is rare in baseball. His skill with the knuckleball cemented his position on the Red Sox roster as a starting pitcher.

His illustrious career earned a special place in the hearts of the franchise's fans. But Wakefield's impact didn't stop there. He was also a steadfast humanitarian.

Wakefield hung up his cleats in 2011. He took on a role as a special assistant for the Red Sox organization, transitioning to broadcasting after retirement.

More details on Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield's final days

Details about Tim Wakefield's health were brought to light by Curt Schilling, his former teammate. Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, were both undergoing serious health battles: Stacy with pancreatic cancer and Wakefield with brain cancer. Schilling disclosed Wakefield's health status on his podcast without the explicit permission of the Wakefield family.

Wakefield's condition worsened rapidly, leading to an immediate surgical intervention just a few weeks before his death. Wakefield died on Sunday due to brain cancer.

Before Boston's season finale against the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore paused to honor Wakefield with a moment of silence. The Red Sox went on to win 6-1.

Elsewhere, Mariners pitcher George Kirby threw a knuckleball against the Texas Rangers in tribute to Wakefield.

Wakefield leaves behind his wife, Stacy, and their children, Trevor and Brianna.

As the Red Sox community comes to terms with this significant loss, Wakefield's impact transcends his baseball statistics. He has left a lasting legacy as a player, mentor and community leader. He will be remembered as a legend, both in the ballpark and in the world beyond it.