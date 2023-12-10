What is Mark Walter's net worth? Shohei Ohtani's $700,000,000 deal draws focus to career earnings of Dodgers owner

The owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers is a wealthy man, and Mark Walter's net worth reflects that. The iconic MLB franchise is helmed by one of the richest people in the world. The CEO of Guggenheim Partners, a privately held global financial firm with more than $325 billion in assets, has amassed quite the fortune over the years.

Mark Walter's net worth, from Guggenheim, other business ventures and the Dodgers, has grown to $5.8 billion. In terms of MLB owners, that's one of the richest.

Why Mark Walter's net worth matters for the Dodgers

In baseball, the owner's money tends to play a big role. In truth, it's their willingness to spend that money on the team. With no salary cap, most teams can spend whatever they want. There's a luxury tax, but some owners don't mind blasting through that cap.

The Los Angeles Dodgers owner's net worth is important. They are potentially going to be subject to the luxury tax this year after signing Shohei Ohtani to a massive $700 million contract.

They're likely to get close to it if they sign anyone in the next decade after inking the former Los Angeles Angels slugger to a 10-year deal. Mark Walter's willingness to pay that luxury tax will go a long way in deciding what the team surrounding Ohtani looks like.

They've spent a lot before. They're usually one of the highest-spending teams in baseball. Ohtani now joins Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts as Dodgers with pretty substantial contracts.

Mark Walter is paying for Shohei Ohtani

A baseball team cannot be driven by just three players, so more spending is in the future. In that sense, it's a good thing that Mark Walter's net worth is so high. They can likely afford to put the best lineup in baseball on the field every year because of it.

The Dodgers didn't spend as much as they could have last offseason to save for Ohtani. Moving forward, saving money might not be doable since they're likely looking to maximize the window with Betts, Freeman and Ohtani.

