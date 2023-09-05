What is the MLB Development List? Examining roster designation used for up-and-coming players like Paul Skenes

The MLB Development List is an exclusive system created to guide young baseball prospects and track their progress.

Introduced in 2021, the MLB Development List seeks to actively aid in the improvement of youth prospects. It is often used for adjusting pitching grips, refining delivery, or facilitating a change in batting stance.

For example, Evan Carter, a minor league player for the Rangers, was placed on the MLB Development List in June. This allowed him to recuperate from a hand injury and receive essential rest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently utilized the Development List by assigning their top pick, Paul Skenes, to it. This decision aims to help him get acclimated to a professional baseball environment. It also lays the groundwork for a future regular starting role.

Expand Tweet

In essence, the Development List is a strategic asset for nurturing emerging talent. It empowers young prospects to hone their skills. Further, it assists them in managing their workload. This, in turn, enables them to steadily advance toward their Major League aspirations.

MLB Development List: How has Paul Skenes' 2023 season looked so far?

In 2023, Paul Skenes signed a record-breaking $9.2 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates as the top pick in the MLB draft.

Skenes has made five appearances in the Minor Leagues. These spanned three different tiers of Minor League Baseball. In his initial three outings, including appearances in the Complex League and Single-A, Skenes showcased his talents. He permitted only one baserunner during his time on the mound.

However, Skenes had a tough debut in Double-A on August 26, allowing four runs and two walks. He quickly rebounded though. In his subsequent four appearances for the Altoona Curve, he was in top form. He pitched six shutout innings and recorded an impressive ten strikeouts.

Skenes is widely regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in the country. His baseball journey with the Pittsburgh Pirates is set to become a compelling watch for both fans and scouts alike.