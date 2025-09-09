What does the MLB Playoff Picture look like for Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers, Mets & others? MLB standings now and projections

With the MLB postseason less than a month away, the race for the playoffs has intensified with teams making a strong push for October baseball with the same 12 teams occupying the playoff position since July.

The Milwaukee Brewers have emerged as the best team in baseball after going on a historic winning streak following the All-Star break. The Brewers are in line to be the first team to clinch a postseason spot with a .614 record.

What does the MLB Playoff Picture look like for Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers, Mets & others?

While the Brewers are almost there, the Philadelphia Phillies are in line to follow them in the playoffs. The Phillies boast an 84-60 record, the second-best in baseball.

They are expected to clinch the NL East as they hold an eight-game lead over the New York Mets. The Mets, after losing the series opener against the Phillies on Monday, hold the final NL Wild Card spot.

The New York Yankees slipped out of the top spot of the AL East after an abysmal run in July and August. However, the Bronx Bombers have regained some of their early-season form and are just two games behind the leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees hold an AL Wild Card spot along with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, while the Detroit Tigers could follow the Jays into the playoffs after receiving a bye.

One of the biggest surprises since the All-Star break has been defending World Series winners the Los Angeles Dodgers' slump. The Dodgers are 3-7 in their last 10 games and hold a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

The Dodgers hold one of the wild card spots and are expected to join the Brewers and Phillies in the playoffs. The aforementioned teams will make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Standings and Playoffs Projection

AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays (82-61) and No. 2 Tigers (82-62)

AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros (78-66) vs. No. 6 Mariners (76-68).

No. 4 Yankees (80-63) vs. No. 5 Red Sox (80-65)

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers (89-56) and No. 2 Phillies (54-60)

NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers (80-64) vs. No. 6 Mets (76-68)

No. 4 Cubs (81-63) vs. No. 5 Padres (79-65)

