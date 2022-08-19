"What was the need to throw more fuel to the fire Pedrito?" - Fernando Tatis Jr.'s brother blasts Boston Red Sox legend for his scathing attack on the suspended superstar

In the wake of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80 game suspension for usage of PEDs, Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez shared his opinion. To some, it seemed like a tempered reaction from the former All-Star pitcher, but Elijah Tatis clearly took it very personally.

Prior to the suspension, Tatis Jr. was viewed as not just one of the best players on the San Diego Padres, but the potential face of the MLB. The suspension generated plenty of opinions and reactions from all corners of the baseball world.

Martinez's comments were posted to Twitter by Hector Gomez.

"Pedro Martinez addressing the Fernando Tatis Jr.'s PED suspension" - Hector Gomez

This opinion did not sit well with Fernando Tatis Jr.'s brother Elijah, who took to Instagram to respond.

Hector Gomez shared the comments from Elijah via Twitter, as well as english translations of the Instagram post.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Elijah Tatis, brother of Fernando Tatis Jr., posted this on his IG stories on Pedro Martínez's comments on Tatis Jr.'s PED suspension:“Nobody can take away that you are a hall of famer and the best dominican pitcher ever. I will start with that so people don’t get offended by me" Elijah Tatis, brother of Fernando Tatis Jr., posted this on his IG stories on Pedro Martínez's comments on Tatis Jr.'s PED suspension:“Nobody can take away that you are a hall of famer and the best dominican pitcher ever. I will start with that so people don’t get offended by me" https://t.co/MXhuTafNc3

While the message started with respect, Elijah Tatis clearly took umbrage with the comments from Pedro Martinez.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 "So much respect that this family had for you and you went out there speaking like this, really you can say whatever you want… but why do it in public? Because if you are so wise as you look to be, why don’t you talk to Bebo (Tatis Jr) in private... "So much respect that this family had for you and you went out there speaking like this, really you can say whatever you want… but why do it in public? Because if you are so wise as you look to be, why don’t you talk to Bebo (Tatis Jr) in private...

The entire Tatis family was clearly taken by surprise by the comments from the Boston Red Sox legend. Fernando Tatis Jr. has impacted his legacy with the suspension, but his brother is just doing what brothers do; look out for the family.

Boston Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez is entitled to his opinion on Fernando Tatis Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

After spending 18 years in the MLB, Pedro Martinez is more than qualified to comment on an issue like this. Elijah Tatis clearly would have preferred for the criticism to be levied in private, and not on the national stage.

This is an unfortunate situation all around. Missing out on seeing Tatis Jr. play in the MLB is a loss for all baseball fans. This highlight package from YouTube will remind you of what we are missing out on:

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez shared his thoughts on Tatis Jr.'s suspension, which he is welcome to do. Elijah Tatis responded to those comments in kind, which he as well is welcome to do. Hopefully, this situation can be resolved without any additional bad blood.

