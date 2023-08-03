What player was the fastest to 100 home runs? Exploring where Fernando Tatis Jr. ranks among MLB’s best power hitters

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to etch his name in the MLB history books thanks to his dynamic skills and otherworldly performances. The latest milestone in the young superstar's career came last night against the Colorado Rockies when he launched a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning.

The left-field bomb not only gave the San Diego Padres an 8-1 lead, but it was also the 100th home run of his young career. It took Fernando Tatis Jr. a total of 362 games to reach the home run milestone, making him the fourth-fastest player in MLB history to record 100 home runs.

"Fernando Tatis Jr. is 24 years old and he already has 100 career home runs." - @Jared_Carrabis

The San Diego Padres sensation sits behind only three players when it comes to the fewest amount of games to hit 100 home runs. One of the players ahead of him on the list is his current teammate Gary Sanchez, who also added two more home runs during last night's victory. It took Sanchez 355 games to reach the milestone.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets sits second on the all-time list, hitting 100 home runs in 347 games, 15 games less than Fernando Tatis Jr. Known as the Polar Bear, Pete Alonso has been one of the most reliable sources of power in the MLB since his debut in 2019.

Ryan Howard hit 100 home runs in 37 fewer games than Fernando Tatis Jr.

However, none of the players mentioned above come anywhere close to Philadelphia Phillies legend Ryan Howard, who hit 100 home runs in only 325 games. The hard-hitting first baseman burst onto the scene, hitting 58 home runs in 2006 en route to winning the National League MVP Award.

Philly Phundamentals @PPhundamentals Without the shift, prime Ryan Howard would hands down be the best hitter in baseball. That Achilles injury really just derailed what was looking like an all time career. He was never the same afterwards. pic.twitter.com/AeyI6AjdWg

"Without the shift, prime Ryan Howard would hands down be the best hitter in baseball. That Achilles injury really just derailed what was looking like an all time career. He was never the same afterwards." - @PPhundamentals

Ryan Howard was one of the best players of his generation, unfortunately, injuries held him to only 1,572 career games. By the time he retired from the MLB in 2016, Howard racked up 382 home runs, 1,194 RBIs and 1,475 hits, while finishing his career with a .258 batting average.

Howard went on to win the 2008 World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies, while also earning an MVP, NLCS MVP, Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger Award, as well as three All-Star selections.