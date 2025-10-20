"What a poverty organization" - Fans roast Angels for snubbing Albert Pujols in search for new manager

The 2025 season was one to forget for the Los Angeles Angels, as they finished bottom of the AL West with 72-90 record. As a result, they missed out on the playoffs for the eleventh consecutive season.

In an effort to shake things up ahead of 2026, the organization announced their decision to relieve skipper Ron Washington of his duties in September. The search for his replacement is still ongoing.

Legendary slugger Albert Pujols, who also spent ten years of his playing career in Anaheim, was strongly linked with the job. However, as FOX reported via X on Monday, it appears the organization have now chosen to pursue a different candidate.

"Albert Pujols is no longer a candidate in the Angels managerial search, per multiple reports." FOX Sports: MLB posted to X

Reacting to the news, several fans roasted the AL West oufit in the comments, feeling that they missed a trick by passing up the chance to appoint Albert Pujols.

"What a poverty organization" a fan wrote

"Not serious about winning" another fan commented

"Such a trash organization lol" a fan replied

"Pujols dodged a massive bullet. @Angels are hot garbage" another fan responded

"Good. Pujols should wait for a chance somewhere where he has a chance. Angels are a dumpster fire." another fan shared

"Arturo The Burro strikes again! What an incredible loser Arte is." another fan posted

MLB insider explains why negotiations between Albert Pujols and the Los Angeles Angels broke down

Ever since Ron Washington was let go, Albert Pujols was the leading candidate to take over. However, latest developments claim Pujols is now out of contention.

On Monday, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the key reasons that ultimately led to negotiations breaking down between the two parties.

"Pujols was the Angels’ top choice at the start but the sides differed on coaches, resources and compensation", Heyman wrote

Albert Pujols in action against the Minnesota Twins - Source: Getty

Though a return to Anaheim has now been ruled out, Albert Pujols may still get other managerial offers this winter, as seven other teams are also looking for new candidates to lead them forward. At the moment, it is the San Diego Padres that appear to be showing the most interest.

For LA, promoting someone from within the organization appears to be the most likely course of action. Special assistants Kurt Suzuki and Torii Hunter are reportedly two of the leading candidates at the moment.

