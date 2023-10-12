What time is the Philadelphia Phillies game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

The Philadelphia Phillies, thanks once again to Bryce Harper's ferocious offense, took a 2-1 series lead against the Atlanta Braves with a 10-2 mashing. The Braves vaunted offense has been largely shut down and the Phillies have a chance to move on to play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. Will they do that, or will the MLB's best record turn things around and force a Game 5 and live to die another day?

What time is the Philadelphia Phillies game today?

The Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with a chance to win it at home tonight at 8:07 pm. This is the only playoff game on the docket as their series is the only one that has not concluded. That could change tonight, or the Braves could force a decisive Game 5.

What channel is the Philadelphia Phillies game on today?

The Philadelphia Phillies will be playing on TBS today. All National League Division Series games are on that channel, which means the Los Angeles Dodgers/Arizona Diamondbacks series that concluded last night was on there as well.

When do the Philadelphia Phillies play today?

Any subsequent games in the Braves/Phillies NLDS series (if there are any) will be on TBS as well. ALDS games were on a different channel, so all coverage goes to TBS for the National League.

What live streams have the Philadelphia Phillies game?

In terms of live streams, there are precious few choices here. The game has been put on TBS. That essentially means that they have the game, and no one else does.

Live television stand-ins, whether Hulu or Prime Video, will often have a package of channels you can pay for, and TBS could be among them. The best bet, however, is FuboTV. This service carries a ton of channels and acts like a cable provider. It will have all the MLB postseason action.

Sadly, the service does cost about $74 a month, but there is a one-week free trial for first-time users. With this, you could watch a majority of the playoffs starting now and make good use of it.