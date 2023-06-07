What did Tom McCarthy say? Phillies announcer's commentary clip during Nick Castellanos' at-bat goes viral

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies has a habit of interrupting important broadcasting moments by scoring runs. He did the same a year ago during Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy's commentary. That video has since gone viral.

The incident took place on May 31, 2022. It was a Memorial Day broadcast, and Tom McCarthy was discussing veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. He also showed an image of a stadium seat with gold paint and an olive branch crown which was named the "the Gold Chair." It was supposed to remain vacant at the Citizens Bank Park as a tribute to the servicemen and women who have lost their lives for America.

No sooner had McCarthy barely finished his tribute than Nick Castellanos scored a home run, giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead against their opponents.

Notably, this wasn't the first time that Castellanos had done this. In 2023, the Phillies broadcast team was seriously discussing ALS as part of Lou Gehrig Day. Nick Castellanos scored an RBI double, forcing the broadcast team to pause their conversation.

In March 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies were in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays' broadcasting booth was discussing their pitching coach Pete Walker and his apology after a DUI arrest. However, Castellanos made his first hit as a Phillie by scoring a single to the outfield.

Then in July 2021, the Kansas City Royals were honoring World War II veteran George Gorman who had passed away at the age of 96. His son Pete worked for the Royals for 26 years. However, Castellanos scored a home run to the center field amid the tribute.

The most popular one was back in the 2020 season when ex-Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur during a game. He was apologizing for his earlier comments when suddenly Nick Castellanos scored a home run to the left field. Brennaman had to pause his apology and instead comment on his home run.

Baseball fans have now termed these incidents as the 'Castellanos Curse.' It seems that they will get to see more of this 'curse' in the future.

Nick Castellanos' MLB career

Nick Castellanos in Oakland Athletics v Philadelphia Phillies game

Nick Castellanos is a veteran baseball player. He has played for a variety of teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies. He made his debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to play for other teams Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. In 2021, he won the Silver Slugger Award and became an All-Star.

Castellanos has notched up a batting average of .278 with 188 home runs to his credit. Moreover, he also has 690 RBIs and 1,350 hits in his career. He has already proved himself to be a valuable player in MLB.

