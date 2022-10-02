"You've been Judged!" - Throwback to a hilarious moment when Aaron Judge presided over a mock trial between two roommates with Conan O'Brien

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge once played the role of a real judge. He presided over a small claims court case between two Conan O'Brien show staff members.

In a special episode that aired back in 2018, O'Brien visited the “MLB The Show 18” cover athlete Judge. During his appearance on the show, the right fielder analyzed his unique batting stance. O'Brien displayed his hilarious batting stance for the 2017 Rookie of the Year.

The New York Yankee also participated in a mock trial where he served as the 'judge' of an interesting case.

Aaron Judge is having an unforgettable season with the Yankees creating numerous records this season

The 'case' involved O'Brien show staff members, John Drucker and Matt Thompson. The former claimed that Thompson spilled wine on his 'white shag carpet.' Thompson's defense was that the rug was already dirty. Thankfully, 'Judge' Judge came to the rescue, handing out a verdict in favor of the defendant. He said:

"Like the rug's already dirty. It's already dirty...You've been Judged."

The segment also included O'Brien and Judge playing 'The Show 18' on a PS4. O'Brien would go on to win this battle. The former late show host, who is a massive lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, relished beating a Yankee, even if it was just a video game.

Toronto's Jordan Romano delivers Aaron Judge's record 61st HR ball to the Yankees

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge made history when he tied Roger Maris for his 61st homer of the season by hitting Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza in the seventh inning at the Rogers Centre. However, Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann was the one who caught the ball, which nearly missed the Blue Jays fans in the 100 level by inches.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge has hit home run number 61! Aaron Judge has hit home run number 61! https://t.co/VLtIVIR7PG

But pitcher Jordan Romano swooped in with a classy gesture, handing the ball to Yankees pitcher Zack Britton. Romano admitted that this was the right thing to do, and he didn't want it to be put in the wrong hands. After the game, he said:

"Anyone would have done it. We just didn't want to give it to the wrong person. I'm sure it would have gotten in the right hands. But when it came in, there were probably 15 people back there, and they wanted the ball. So when Britton came over, we made sure to give it to him.” (via MLB.com)

The Yankees won on the night 8-3, closing out the series against the Blue Jays. They also clinched the AL East division title, their first since 2019 and their second since 2012. Aaron Judge has been key to their title ambitions, despite a contract situation with the franchise. For now, Judge will be aiming to extend his record over Maris with seven games left to go in the regular season.

