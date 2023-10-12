Jonathan India imitated the legendary Michael Jordan's iconic playoff shrug when celebrating a home run in the Cincinnati Reds' 19-2 win at the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 30. However, social media users did not react positively to the gesture, posing negative comments on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

The move didn't generate enough momentum for Cincinnati, which lost its final two games to finish two games out of the wild-card race. The win was the last hurrah in a mediocre 13-14 final month for the Reds (82-80).

Jordan's shrug in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals led to a six-game series victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the second of the first of two three-peats for the Chicago Bulls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In a post by BR Walk Off’s Instagram handle, we can read the following comments.

“peña did it better,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Corrrrrnyyyyyyy. Try making the playoffs guy,” another user wrote.

"You're not him buddy," a criticizer wrote.

"Harper did it better,” another wrote.

Image source: Instagram

Jonathan India, an infielder, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021 and a key piece to Cincinnati's promising youth movement.

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest player in NBA history with six NBA championships for the Chicago Bulls and two Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

Jonathan India bounced back from his injury

Jonathan India's performance against the St. Louis Cardinals showed his recovery from plantar fasciitis in his left foot that forced him into missing all of August.

India, out from July 28 to Sept. 10, went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs against St. Louis and finished the season hitting .244 with 17 home runs, 78 runs, 61 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. His two-run shot in the second inning was part of a six-homer barrage from the Reds.