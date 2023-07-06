The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for the upcoming MLB Draft, but they won't make their first selection until the 24th overall pick.

Following that, they will have the 59th overall pick in the second round, and they will conclude day one selections with the 70th overall pick in the second compensation round.

While the Atlanta Braves may have players in mind who could surpass or fall below their pick values, they will be cautious not to exceed their overall pool by more than 5% to avoid forfeiting future draft picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 70th overall pick holds significance for the Atlanta Braves, as it was received as compensation for losing Dansby Swanson to free agency.

However, they have the flexibility to trade this pick or explore similar trades to enhance their draft options, as they did last year with the 35th overall pick.

Traditionally, when the Atlanta Braves have had first-round picks in the latter half of the draft, they have favored pitching.

Interestingly, in the past three seasons, they have not selected any hitters in the top two rounds. However, this year, rumors suggest a shift in focus toward high school hitters.

In recent discussions, a number of names have come up as potential targets for the Braves. George Lombard Jr., Walker Martin, Bryce Eldridge, and Aidan Miller are a few of them.

While the connections to these players may not be strong, various publications, including MLB Baseball America's latest mock draft, believe the Atlanta Braves may lean towards selecting high school hitters.

MLB Draft in 2023

2022 MLB Draft

The stage is set for the highly anticipated 2023 MLB Draft, scheduled to take place from July 9th to July 11th in Seattle, Washington.

This year's draft holds special significance as it marks the first time the draft order was determined through a lottery system, with the Pittsburgh Pirates emerging as the lucky recipients of the coveted No. 1 pick.

The draft will be streamed on ESPN and MLB.com (MLB Network). The draft can be watched on ESPN for Day 1, and for Days 2 and 3, it will broadcast on MLB.com and will be a faster-paced run through of the picks beginning sometime in the early afternoon.

Having previously secured the top pick in 2021, the Pirates once again find themselves in a prime position to add a highly touted prospect to their organization.

The Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, and Oakland Athletics round out the top six picks, as determined by the draft lottery.

Following these selections, the remaining teams that did not make the postseason will choose in the inverse order of their standings from the previous year.

The draft order for the first 39 picks of the opening round showcases the array of teams trying to select top-tier talent that can potentially shape their future success.

Additionally, the draft includes the competitive balance round, which provides select teams with additional picks between the first and second rounds.

The Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and other teams will have the opportunity to bolster their rosters with these added selections.

The Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series in 2022, will make their first selection with the 24th overall pick.

As the MLB draft approaches, teams will meticulously assess the available prospects and their organizational needs to make informed decisions that can impact their future competitiveness.

The 2023 MLB Draft holds the promise of introducing a new wave of talent to the league, and fans eagerly await the unveiling of the next generation of baseball stars.

Poll : 0 votes