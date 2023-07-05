As the 2023 MLB draft approaches, die-hard New York Yankees fans want to know when the team will make their first pick and who that pick will be. The 2023 Major League Baseball draft will take place from July 9-11 in Seattle.

The Yankees currently have the 26th overall pick in the first round of the draft. This pick order is determined by the team's record from the previous season, with the worst teams receiving the highest picks. The Yankees finished with a record of 92-70 in 2022, which was good enough for second place in the American League East division.

Despite not having a top-10 pick, the Yankees still have a chance to add some talented prospects to their farm system. In recent years, the team has focused on drafting and developing young players rather than relying solely on free agency to build their roster.

So who might the Yankees' target with their first-round pick? One potential area of need for the team is pitching.

New York Yankees' potential targets

Some names to watch include right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter from Calvary Christian High School in Florida and left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo from Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in New Jersey.

One player who could be on the team's radar is Colson Montgomery, an outfielder from Southridge High School in Indiana.

Of course, it's always possible that the Yankees could go in a completely different direction with their first-round pick. The team's front office has a history of making surprising moves on draft day, so fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Overall, while the Yankees may not have a top-10 pick in this year's draft, they still have an opportunity to add some talented players. With several areas of need on the roster, it will be interesting to see which direction the team goes with their first-round selection.

Yankees fans will be eagerly watching to see the team's selections and how they might help the team in the years to come.

