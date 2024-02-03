When Havana's Estadio Latinoamericano stadium became the epicenter of baseball diplomacy for Barack Obama's visit

In 2016, Presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro attended a game between the Cuban National Team and the Tampa Bay Rays in Havana. Estadio Latinoamerican, a Cuban baseball stadium built in 1946, is considered to be the world's second-largest by capacity (approximately 55,000).

Before ending his trip to Havana, the President of the U.S. paid a visit to the recently revamped Cuban stadium with his wife Michelle and daughters.

Barack Obama was welcomed and greeted by Cuban President Raul Castro in the second-largest stadium, the Estadio Latinoamerican. They sat together to enjoy the ballgame from the stands. This was Castro's last public event before heading out on a trip to Argentina.

Before the game began, all the players and spectators stood for a minute of silence to pay respect to the victims of the terrorist attack in Brussels in 2016, which had 30 casualties and more than 200 people on the injured list.

The first pitch on that day was thrown by Cuba's baseball legends, Pedro Luis Lazo, a gold medal winner in the Olympics, and Luis Tiant, a pitcher who played for the MLB's Red Sox and Cleveland Indians.

Around 55,000 people came to cheer and witness history as an MLB team stepped into a Cuban stadium after 17 years.

Derek Jeter once had a hearty chat with former U.S. President Barack Obama in the White House

Yankees icon Derek Jeter and Barack Obama once had a heartwarming conversation in the White House. In the interview, the two are seen discussing a varied number of topics, including retirement, inspiration, and more.

“I say to find what you're passionate about and then just work your tail off. Success will come out of you putting your all into that passion. Being interested and engaged in life is the single most important pathway to success.” - Former President Barack Obama spoke about the advice he would like to give young children.

The two also spoke about post-retirement days. 'The Captain' Derek Jeter admitted he had no second thoughts about retirement as he felt he gave his best during his Hall of Fame baseball career.

"I was ready to retire. I felt as though I put everything into my career. I got the most out of my career. And I was excited about new things to come." - Yankees legend Derek Jeter said.

Barack Obama is a fan of the Chicago White Sox and is often seen attending games in MLB stadiums.

