"This guy J.Lo is with...probably got a d**k like a baseball bat..of course, it's gonna work" - Flashback to 2018 when Joe Rogan idolized Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's high-profile relationship

Back in 2018, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's high-profile relationship.

In Episode #1215 of his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," the 55-year-old didn't hold anything back. He called A-Rod a 'super athlete' who could make their relationship work. He said:

“Here is my thing. This Alex Rodriguez guy that she is with, super athletic. Smashing it obviously seems to be working. They have been together for a long time. Take a look at that man. Super athlete. Probably got a d**k like a goddamn baseball bat.”

Rogan continued:

“He’s got $400 million and a giant hog. He is a super athlete. Of course, it’s gonna work. It’s gonna smash… That guy knows how to keep it together. He knows, and when the balls come in his way, he smashes that f**king thing.”

The couple had teamed up with a group of investors in a failed bid to secure the New York Mets franchise

Unfortunately, things did not go as Rogan predicted. The couple called it quits after four years together in April 2021. The duo got engaged back in 2019, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They eventually announced in a joint statement that they "are better as friends," but would continue their business partnership together.

Alex Rodriguez reacts after Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Soon after the two went their separate ways, Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. The two had first met on the set of a movie in 2001. Lopez made their relationship public in July 2021, with the couple getting married in August 2022. In an interview with HBO Max, Rodriguez finally commented on his ex-fiancée's new marriage, saying:

"With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."

The former MLB star was rumored to be dating fitness model Kathyrne Padgett, but the relationship was short-lived. Alex Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares two daughters - Natasha and Ella. The A-Rod Corp chairman is constantly seen uploading pictures with his children during his time away from the business world and is vocal about his love for his family.

