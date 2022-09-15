"I think our voice has never been more important" - While still together, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez joined forces to support the then-former vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2020 

Former couple, pop star Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, once teamed up to support Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2020 against Republican Donald Trump.

The duo organized a virtual chat with Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, showing their support for the Democratic nominee. Lopez spoke about the Latino community, while discussing the economy and the COViD-19 crisis. She said:

"We're thrilled and we're excited to vote. I think our voice has never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat Covid and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us all so much."

Joe Biden @JoeBiden



Thank you for stepping up and speaking out. As Jennifer said: The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election.



Vote: @JLo and @AROD –– Jill and I are deeply grateful to have your support.Thank you for stepping up and speaking out. As Jennifer said: The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election.Vote: iwillvote.com .@JLo and @AROD –– Jill and I are deeply grateful to have your support.Thank you for stepping up and speaking out. As Jennifer said: The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election. Vote: iwillvote.com https://t.co/Nf08ln8XVj

Lopez continued:

"My kind of hope and quest for the Latino community is that they start understanding their power. They understand what they mean to this country, that their vote counts.”

Biden was successful in his campaign. The former vice president took charge as the 46th U.S. president, beating his predecessor. He assumed charge after moving into the White House on January 20, 2021.

Alex Rodriguez talks about his successful business ventures post retirement

The Yankees legend has been active in multiple business ventures since announcing his retirement six years ago. He is the CEO and chairman of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm and has investments in real estate and UFC Gym franchises. He is also a co-minority owner of the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves.

In February 2019, Alex Rodriguez took to his YouTube channel to talk about his journey as an entrepreneur while also sharing some advice for youngsters. He said:

"For the young entrepreneur, the number one thing is get in the room. You gotta get in the room. That's the only way things happen. When you have your chance, seize the moment and go for it. Challenge yourself to think out of the box."

"So much gratitude for the opportunity to teach at Stanford's Business School" - arod

Alex Rodriguez has also been invited to Stanford University to impart his wisdom to college students aiming for a similar successful trajectory in their careers. Now valued at more than $350 million, the American's portfolio continues to grow in the market.

Rodriguez has become a successful entrepreneur after retiring from the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez was also close to securing a deal to own the New York Mets, but missed out narrowly after billionaire Steve Cohen outbid him to secure the team for $2.6 billion. Rodriguez partnered ex Jennifer Lopez and a group of investors, but they were unable to acquire one of the biggest teams in the MLB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far