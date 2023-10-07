When is Max Scherzer coming back? Veteran Rangers pitcher's return date explored amid postseason run

Texas Rangers ace and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was sidelined till the end of the regular season after last pitching against the Blue Jays on September 12th. He has made just eight starts for the Rangers since making his move to Texas from New York Mets.

As per the latest news on the Rangers' roster, Scherzer has been left off the roster for their ALDS clash against the Baltimore Orioles. It looks like Max is going to have to give his strained shoulder some more time to heal and hope that the Rangers can advance to the ALCS for him to have any chance of pitching again this postseason.

Going by that, if ALDS games run till their penultimate game i.e. the fifth game(14th October), the first game of the ALCS starts on 15th-16th October tentatively. So, if Scherzer's recovery process goes well he could be back by 15th October.

A day after throwing live BP at Oriole Park, Texas fans were waiting to hear the good news, but it doesn't look like Max will play any role in the ALDS. At his live BP yesterday, Scherzer was positive about his health and was also seen exclaiming that he would be open to playing any role for the ballclub during the ALDS.

The soreness still prevails, and his shoulder injury is not healing as he would have liked it to. Coach Bruce Bochy let out the statement after the 26-man roster was released that even though Scherzer's simulated pitching practice went well, the management couldn't risk adding Max to the roster.

Therefore, if Texas qualifies for the ALCS, there is a slim possibility that Scherzer could return, but for now, he will play no part in the ALDS.

Max Scherzer will hope to return soon for the Rangers

Before the trade deadline, Texas acquired Scherzer from the Mets. He pitched to a 3.20 ERA with a 3.53 K/BB ratio in 45 innings during his eight starts for Texas in the second half of the regular season.

Scherzer has pitched for the Mets and Rangers in 107 2/3 innings with a 4.01 ERA this season. It will be in the ALCS against the Astros or Twins if he needs to improve his stats in the playoffs.