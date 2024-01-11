When is the MLB Arbitration Deadline? Details around recent changes by the league explored 

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the MLB arbitration deadline has been moved to Thursday at 1:00 pm ET instead of 8 pm ET. Initially, the deadline was set for Friday, but the league and Players Association agreed last month to move up a day. The reason for the change in deadline is unclear, though.

Before the deadline, players and teams will exchange their salary figures for the upcoming season. The number is generally compared to similar players and recent contracts in the offseason.

However, those who haven't agreed will head to arbitration. The list of players who haven't agreed to the salary arrangement will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

It's not necessarily a deadline, as players and teams are free to continue their talks for salary figures until the hearing, which generally runs from mid-February to the beginning of March.

The big names in MLB arbitration this year

On Wednesday, four players agreed one-year contracts. Colorado Rockies right-hander Cal Quantrill agreed for $6.55 million. Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic agreed for $2.35 million. Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander JT Brubaker agreed for $2,275,000, and Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa agreed for $825,000.

Moreover, Juan Soto's arbitration will be the most looked upon, as analysts predict that he could top the $30 million mark for the upcoming season. Moreover, Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gleyber Torres and trade candidates Shane Bieber and Dylan Cease are all in line for hefty sums next season.

The New York Yankees and the Mets have the most MLB arbitration-eligible players with 17, followed by the Rays and the Orioles with 16 apiece.

Headlining last year's arbitration was two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who secured a $30 million deal with the Angels, the highest among all arbitration-eligible players.

Last offseason, 170 players agreed on the day of the exchange, while 33 teams exchanged proposed figures. Last year, teams won 13 of 19 hearings, outnumbering players 347–257 since arbitration began in 1974.

