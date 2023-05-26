When is the MLB Trade Deadline? Teams gearing up to make additions to rosters 

For many baseball fans, the MLB trade deadline is one of the most exciting moments of the season. It is the time of year when teams decide whether or not they will add to their current rosters in the hope of making a deep postseason run, or sell off their veterans to add prospects and future pieces.

This season, the MLB trade deadline will take place on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023. The late summer date also teams to determine where they currently stand and if they will become buyers or sellers.

Kahnsiglieri @kahnsiglieri1 Every baseball fan's favorite time of the year has a new date for 2023. The MLB trade deadline will be on August 1, a Tuesday. This comes after the deadline falling on August 2nd a year ago, which was also a Tuesday. For years it fell on July 31st. @BlueJays Every baseball fan's favorite time of the year has a new date for 2023. The MLB trade deadline will be on August 1, a Tuesday. This comes after the deadline falling on August 2nd a year ago, which was also a Tuesday. For years it fell on July 31st. @BlueJays

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Every baseball fan's favorite time of the year has a new date for 2023. The MLB trade deadline will be on August 1, a Tuesday. This comes after the deadline falling on August 2nd a year ago, which was also a Tuesday. For years it fell on July 31st. @BlueJays" - @kahnsiglieri1

Last season, the trade deadline fell on August 2nd. In the days leading up to the transaction cut-off, more than 140 players found themselves moved across clubs throughout the league.

There were several notable trades last year that took place prior to the deadline, with the highest-profile deal involving Juan Soto. The superstar outfielder moved from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres in exchange for several prospects, including CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.

97.3 The Fan @973TheFanSD Juan Soto discussed what it's like to return to play in Washington DC, the reactions from Nationals fans and how much last year's trade affected his play on the field: Juan Soto discussed what it's like to return to play in Washington DC, the reactions from Nationals fans and how much last year's trade affected his play on the field: https://t.co/Z2Yek7nHbB

"Juan Soto discussed what it's like to return to play in Washington DC, the reactions from Nationals fans and how much last year's trade affected his play on the field:" - @973TheFanSD

This season is excepted to be no different than last year as several superstars have been mentioned in trade rumors. While still early in the season, teams such as the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Kansas City Royals may be among the most active teams by August 1st.

A look at some of the biggest names that may be dealt by this season's trade deadline

One of the hottest names mentioned in trade rumors so far has been Tim Anderson. The talented, albeit oft-injured shortstop of the Chicago White Sox is expected to be moved by the deadline with many pointing to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the likely destination for the two-time All-Star.

Beerly Baseball @BeerlyBaseball Should the White Sox trade Tim Anderson this season 🤔 Should the White Sox trade Tim Anderson this season 🤔 https://t.co/1IAaIac9WP

"Should the White Sox trade Tim Anderson this season" - @BeerlyBaseball

Another name that has been mentioned has been Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. According to multiple reports, if the Angels are not in playoff contention by the time of the August 1st trade deadline, there is a realistic possibility that they would consider trading the two-way phenom.

This year's deadline is expected to see plenty of fireworks with fans counting down the days before teams begin to change the current landscape of the league.

Poll : 0 votes