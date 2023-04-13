When is Zack Kelly expected to return? Recovery timeline of Red Sox reliever examined amid suspected repeat injury

Boston Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly was having an excellent season until Wednesday. The pitcher had recorded a 1.35 ERA over 6.1 innings of work and was an effective weapon for Alex Cora. That all went sideways on Wednesday when Kelly threw a pitch and fell to the ground.

Kelly's pitch hit Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays but he fell to the ground in pain right after releasing it. He was escorted out of the game and ruled out with an elbow injury.

Bally Sports Sun: Rays @BallyRays Hoping for the best for Red Sox righty Zack Kelly, who had to leave the game in the fifth inning Hoping for the best for Red Sox righty Zack Kelly, who had to leave the game in the fifth inning 🙏 https://t.co/uBbyQkaE56

It is suspected to be a UCL injury, one that Kelly has had in his career before. In 2020, he was lost for the season when he tore his UCL and had to have surgery. Given the emotion on his face and his history, a repeat injury is likely. That means he will more than likely be out for the entire season.

Did Zack Kelly tear his UCL?

Zack Kelly has not had an official diagnosis just yet. No timetable or official prognosis has been revealed.

He told reporters after the game via NESN:

“The last five or six pitches I threw, I felt it a little bit more. That one, I just started turning the changeup over and didn’t really feel like I could turn it over like I’m used to. I told (Cora) after, I just tried to get through the inning and didn’t want to quick-start anybody in the bullpen. Unfortunately, I just couldn’t do it.”

Zack Kelly may have torn his UCL

He didn't comment on the severity of the injury, but all signs point to a torn UCL for the young pitcher.

