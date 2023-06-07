Where is Elly de la Cruz from? Reds' young prospect's nationality and ethnicity explored

Elly de la Cruz is a young prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization, making waves with his impressive skills and potential. The 20-year-old infielder hails from the Dominican Republic, a country known for producing many talented baseball players. De La Cruz signed with the Reds as an international free agent on July 2, 2018, for a modest signing bonus of $65,000.

Elly de la Cruz comes from the Dominican Republic

Despite the relatively small bonus, De La Cruz quickly rose through the ranks and now ranks as the number one prospect within the Reds' organization. Standing at 6'5" and weighing 200 pounds, he primarily plays shortstop but also has the physical attributes to handle third base and even center field if needed. His defensive skills are above average, with a strong arm and good defensive instincts.

One of De La Cruz's standout qualities is his ability to hit the ball hard from both sides of the plate. He has displayed power and consistency in his offensive game, making him a well-rounded player. In the current season, he has been playing for the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Reds' Double-A affiliate. His statistics are truly impressive, with 129 hits, including 28 doubles, eight triples, and 28 home runs in 109 games. He boasts a batting average of .302 and has also showcased his speed with 38 stolen bases.

How is Elly de la Cruz’s performance this season?

De La Cruz's performance this season suggests that he possesses the rare combination of skills known as the "five-tool player." A player with five tools excels in hitting for average, hitting for power, base running, throwing, and fielding. With his remarkable performance, De La Cruz is well on his way to achieving the coveted 30-30-30 milestone (30 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and a .300 batting average) in the near future.

Elly de la Cruz has proven to have the potential of a five-tool-player.

It's worth noting that De La Cruz has already made his major league debut in 2023, following an injury to Nick Senzel. This is a significant milestone in his career and highlights the Reds' confidence in his abilities. As he continues to develop and refine his skills, it will be intriguing to see where he ultimately fits within the Reds' lineup and defensive alignment.

Elly de la Cruz's journey from a relatively unknown prospect to a top talent within the Reds' organization is a testament to his dedication, skill set, and potential. As he continues to progress and make his mark in the major leagues, he is definitely a player worth keeping an eye on.

