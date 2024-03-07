Where to watch Braves vs. Red Sox? Live Stream, TV Listings & more - March 7

The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves are facing off today in Spring Training. This should be a fun matchup between two of the most iconic and successful franchises in MLB history. With loads of storylines with both teams to keep track of, there's plenty for fans to watch out for. Here's where they can watch the game today.

Where to watch Braves and Red Sox

Channels for Braves vs. Red Sox

The game between the and will be on both ESPN and ESPN Deportes for a national audience. Two of the most iconic franchises and a revenge game for Vaughn Grissom make this a game that everyone should see.

How can I watch Braves vs. Red Sox?

You can also watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox on American Forces Network. There are plenty of live television options for this broadcast, including NESN and Bally Sports Southeast. Those are local to Boston and Atlanta, respectively.

If you're not in those markets, then you won't have those channels and will have to seek out other options for this matchup.

Streaming options for Braves vs. Red Sox

First and foremost, you can stream the game on Sling.TV. This is a live TV surrogate that allows you to pick and choose your channel package as if it were cable. You could pick ESPN. It costs as low as $20 a month for base packages.

The only other streaming option for the game between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox is Fubo.TV. This is another live television stand-in option.

Unfortunately, this is an expensive subscription. It costs $74.99 a month unless you've never used it before. If this is your first time, you can make use of a one-week free trial that they give to all new users.

Your account can only do that once, though. It gives you access to multiple MLB Spring Training games throughout the week, so you could use it for more than just this game.

