Where will the Giants-Cardinals Field of Dreams game take place in 2024? Historic site chosen as venue

The Field of Dreams game in 2024 between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants is not expected to be at the cornfield stadium the first two were played at. Iowa, which has played host to the last two games, could miss out. There is no 2023 game because of construction.

In 2024, these two teams will head to Alabama for the Field of Dreams game. Instead of playing in the middle of a dense cornfield, Cardinals and Giants players will get the honor of playing at the oldest park in America.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama is far and away the oldest stadium in the country and it will see the iconic game come to town.

Field of Dreams game between Cardinals and Giants set at historic park

Rickwood Field was built in 1910 and has a special place in San Francisco Giants history. Willie Mays, the Giants Hall of Famer, grew up in that area and actually began his professional career playing for Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro League.

Field of Dreams game won't be in a cornfield

They played at that stadium and it is the only one that Mays played at that hasn't been torn down. According to KNBR, wearing the uniform Mays wore in his old stadium would be special to LaMonte Wade Jr.:

“I would love that, that would be really cool. It’ll definitely give you the full effect of the game. I hope it is us who wears the jerseys, for sure. That would be something to remember forever.”

Final details of the Field of Dreams game have yet to be revealed.

Poll : 0 votes