Which All-Stars have played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid made its rounds once again on Saturday, September 23. One of the most sought-after answers is which All-Star players have played for the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball.

Several players have donned the Cubs jersey and played in an MLB All-Star game: Ernie Banks, Sammy Sosa, and Javier Baez being some of the biggest stars to appear on the list. Here we take a closer look at their achievements and a few others who also accomplished this feat.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 23

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ernie Banks

Ernie Banks, nicknamed "Mr. Cub" and "Mr. Sunshine," played as a shortstop and first baseman for the Chicago Cubs for the entirety of his career. Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Banks is an astounding fourteen-time All-Star, two-time NL MVP, twice the NL home run leader, and the recipient of one Gold Glove Award.

The Cubs retired his No. 14 after his retirement. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977 by MLB and made it to the MLB Team of the Century in 1999.

Sammy Sosa

Sammy Sosa plied his trade in the majors for 19 seasons, primarily with the Chicago Cubs. A feared hitter back in the day, Sosa is one of only nine players in MLB history to hit 600 career home runs. Sosa is also a seven-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger Awardee, the NL MVP in 1998, and twice each the NL home run leader and NL RBI leader.

Javier Báez

World Series champion with the Cubs in 2016, Javier "Javy" Báez, spent a total of eight seasons with the Chicago outfit before signing with the Mets in 2021. A largely successful career in Chicago saw Báez to two All-Star games, one Silver Slugger Award, and one Gold Glove Award.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 23: Other All-Stars who have played for the Chicago Cubs

Apart from the aforementioned trio, a total of 104 more players have achieved that feat. Current Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant, New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Cubs star Dansby Swanson are a few of the biggest names on the list.

Bryant played in 4 All-Star Games as a Cub (2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021), Rizzo played in 3 All-Star Games as a Chicago Cub (2014, 2015, and 2016), and Swanson has played in 1 All-Star Game as a Chicago Cub, in 2023.

Here are a few of the best ones mentioned below:

Joe Girardi Rafael Palmeiro Ian Happ Justin Steele Randy Jackson Bob Rush Jon Lester Stan Hack Andy Pafko Lee Smith